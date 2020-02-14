Fraud Analytics Software Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by FICO, Oracle, SAS Institute & more

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Fraud Analytics Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=976968
In 2018, the global Fraud Analytics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.
This report focuses on the global Fraud Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=976968
The key players covered in this study
IBM
FICO
Oracle
SAS Institute
Dell EMC
Fair Issac
BAE Systems
DXC Technology
SAP
ACI Worldwide
Fiserv
ThreatMetrix
NICE Systems
Experian
LexisNexis
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/976968/global-fraud-analytics-software-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive Analytics Software
Customer Analytics Software
Social Media Analytics Software
Big Data Analytics Software
Behavioral Analytics Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
Government/Public Sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fraud Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fraud Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Analytics Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Predictive Analytics Software
1.4.3 Customer Analytics Software
1.4.4 Social Media Analytics Software
1.4.5 Big Data Analytics Software
1.4.6 Behavioral Analytics Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Government/Public Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Real Estate
1.5.6 Energy and Power
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fraud Analytics Software Market Size
2.2 Fraud Analytics Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fraud Analytics Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fraud Analytics Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Analytics Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fraud Analytics Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Fraud Analytics Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fraud Analytics Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 FICO
12.2.1 FICO Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.2.4 FICO Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FICO Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 SAS Institute
12.4.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.5 Dell EMC
12.5.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.5.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.6 Fair Issac
12.6.1 Fair Issac Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.6.4 Fair Issac Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Fair Issac Recent Development
12.7 BAE Systems
12.7.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.7.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.8 DXC Technology
12.8.1 DXC Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.8.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
12.9 SAP
12.9.1 SAP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAP Recent Development
12.10 ACI Worldwide
12.10.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fraud Analytics Software Introduction
12.10.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Fraud Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development
12.11 Fiserv
12.12 ThreatMetrix
12.13 NICE Systems
12.14 Experian
12.15 LexisNexis
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com