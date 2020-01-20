Franchise Market Overview, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Franchise Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315092

Latest market research report titled Franchise Market in India 2014 outlines how the entrepreneurial appetite has streamlined itself into the franchising concept in the country. Franchising is defined as a proposition wherein an entrepreneur replicates a brand’s business model by giving a fee and share of the revenue providing both safety of an established brand and independence of running a venture by oneself. Foreign companies have also realized the potential of franchising and consider it as the most viable option while making a foray into the Indian market. Even established businessmen are attaching more weightage to this proposition for their successors whenever they think of entrepreneurial ventures.

Franchise in India is growing at an impressive rate riding on the consumption boom wherein greater demand for products in India is getting translated into greater demand for franchises. An entrepreneur has the option to choose from over 4,000 franchising opportunities in India, which in addition to international franchises, is sowing the seeds of growth for domestic franchises as well. Though education leads in percentage proportion of share in the total franchising business in India yet, food and beverage, retail follow close in heels with health and wellness being another emerging sector. There is no specific rule or regulation governing the franchise sector, but it does have a presence of associations that channelize processes for such set-ups.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – March 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Franchise – Derivation, Franchising, Activities

Slide 6: 4R’s of Franchising

Market Overview

Slide 7: Franchise Market – Global Overview

Slide 8: Franchise Market – Indian Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-wise; 2013 – 2018e)

Slide 9-12: Franchise Market – India Snapshot (2013)

Slide 13: Franchise Market – Geographic Segmentation (2013)

Slide 14: Franchise Market – Value Chain Analysis

Types of Franchising

Slide 15-18: Types

Benefits & Key Success Factors

Slide 19: Success Rate

Slide 20-21: Benefits

Slide 22-23: Key Success Factors

Market Entry Routes

Slide 24-25: Types of Entry Routes

Slide 26: Segmentation (2013)

Franchise Model in Key Sectors

Slide 27-36: Key Sectors

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 37: Summary

Slide 38-45: Drivers

Slide 46: Challenges

Government Participation

Slide 47: Summary

Slide 48-58: Chief Participation

Trends

Slide 59: Summary

Slide 60-64: Major Trends

Franchise Opportunities

Slide 65-95: Major Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Slide 96: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 97: Competitive Benchmarking – Public Companies

Slide 98-101: Competitive Benchmarking – Private Companies

Slide 102-126: Major Public Companies

Slide 127-180: Major Private Companies

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 181-182: Key Recommendations

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315092

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]