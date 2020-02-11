Franchise Market Continues To Show Positive Growth

Summary
Latest Research Report on “Franchise Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis
Description
Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Franchise Market in India 2014 outlines how the entrepreneurial appetite has streamlined itself into the franchising concept in the country. Franchising is defined as a proposition wherein an entrepreneur replicates a brand’s business model by giving a fee and share of the revenue providing both safety of an established brand and independence of running a venture by oneself.
Foreign companies have also realized the potential of franchising and consider it as the most viable option while making a foray into the Indian market. Even established businessmen are attaching more weightage to this proposition for their successors whenever they think of entrepreneurial ventures.
Franchise in India is growing at an impressive rate riding on the consumption boom wherein greater demand for products in India is getting translated into greater demand for franchises. An entrepreneur has the option to choose from over 4,000 franchising opportunities in India, which in addition to international franchises, is sowing the seeds of growth for domestic franchises as well. Though education leads in percentage proportion of share in the total franchising business in India yet, food and beverage, retail follow close in heels with health and wellness being another emerging sector. There is no specific rule or regulation governing the franchise sector, but it does have a presence of associations that channelize processes for such set-ups.
Get Sample for Franchise Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233314
COMPANIES COVERED:
Public Companies
1. Archies Ltd.
2. NIIT Ltd.
3. Raymond Ltd.
4. Titan Company Ltd.
Private Companies
1. Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
2. CL Educate Ltd.
3. Dr Batras’ Positive Health Clinic Pvt. Ltd.
4. Eurokids International Ltd.
5. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
6. Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd.
7. Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Ltd.
8. Baskin Robbins India Pvt. Ltd.
9. Subway Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – March 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
Introduction
Slide 5: Franchise – Derivation, Franchising, Activities
Slide 6: 4R’s of Franchising
Market Overview
Slide 7: Franchise Market – Global Overview
Slide 8: Franchise Market – Indian Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-wise; 2013 – 2018e)
Slide 9-12: Franchise Market – India Snapshot (2013)
Slide 13: Franchise Market – Geographic Segmentation (2013)
Slide 14: Franchise Market – Value Chain Analysis
Types of Franchising
Slide 15-18: Types
Benefits & Key Success Factors
Slide 19: Success Rate
Slide 20-21: Benefits
Slide 22-23: Key Success Factors
Market Entry Routes
Slide 24-25: Types of Entry Routes
Slide 26: Segmentation (2013)
Franchise Model in Key Sectors
Slide 27-36: Key Sectors
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 37: Summary
Slide 38-45: Drivers
Slide 46: Challenges
Government Participation
Slide 47: Summary
Slide 48-58: Chief Participation
Trends
Slide 59: Summary
Slide 60-64: Major Trends
Franchise Opportunities
Slide 65-95: Major Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Slide 96: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 97: Competitive Benchmarking – Public Companies
Slide 98-101: Competitive Benchmarking – Private Companies
Slide 102-126: Major Public Companies
Slide 127-180: Major Private Companies
Strategic Recommendation
Slide 181-182: Key Recommendations
Appendix
Slide 183: Key Ratios Description
Slide 184: Sources of Information
Place Purchase order for Franchise Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/233314
About Us:
http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448