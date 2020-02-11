Franchise Market Continues To Show Positive Growth

Summary

Description

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Franchise Market in India 2014 outlines how the entrepreneurial appetite has streamlined itself into the franchising concept in the country. Franchising is defined as a proposition wherein an entrepreneur replicates a brand’s business model by giving a fee and share of the revenue providing both safety of an established brand and independence of running a venture by oneself.

Foreign companies have also realized the potential of franchising and consider it as the most viable option while making a foray into the Indian market. Even established businessmen are attaching more weightage to this proposition for their successors whenever they think of entrepreneurial ventures.

Franchise in India is growing at an impressive rate riding on the consumption boom wherein greater demand for products in India is getting translated into greater demand for franchises. An entrepreneur has the option to choose from over 4,000 franchising opportunities in India, which in addition to international franchises, is sowing the seeds of growth for domestic franchises as well. Though education leads in percentage proportion of share in the total franchising business in India yet, food and beverage, retail follow close in heels with health and wellness being another emerging sector. There is no specific rule or regulation governing the franchise sector, but it does have a presence of associations that channelize processes for such set-ups.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Archies Ltd.

2. NIIT Ltd.

3. Raymond Ltd.

4. Titan Company Ltd.

Private Companies

1. Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

2. CL Educate Ltd.

3. Dr Batras’ Positive Health Clinic Pvt. Ltd.

4. Eurokids International Ltd.

5. Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

6. Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd.

7. Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Ltd.

8. Baskin Robbins India Pvt. Ltd.

9. Subway Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – March 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Franchise – Derivation, Franchising, Activities

Slide 6: 4R’s of Franchising

Market Overview

Slide 7: Franchise Market – Global Overview

Slide 8: Franchise Market – Indian Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-wise; 2013 – 2018e)

Slide 9-12: Franchise Market – India Snapshot (2013)

Slide 13: Franchise Market – Geographic Segmentation (2013)

Slide 14: Franchise Market – Value Chain Analysis

Types of Franchising

Slide 15-18: Types

Benefits & Key Success Factors

Slide 19: Success Rate

Slide 20-21: Benefits

Slide 22-23: Key Success Factors

Market Entry Routes

Slide 24-25: Types of Entry Routes

Slide 26: Segmentation (2013)

Franchise Model in Key Sectors

Slide 27-36: Key Sectors

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 37: Summary

Slide 38-45: Drivers

Slide 46: Challenges

Government Participation

Slide 47: Summary

Slide 48-58: Chief Participation

Trends

Slide 59: Summary

Slide 60-64: Major Trends

Franchise Opportunities

Slide 65-95: Major Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Slide 96: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 97: Competitive Benchmarking – Public Companies

Slide 98-101: Competitive Benchmarking – Private Companies

Slide 102-126: Major Public Companies

Slide 127-180: Major Private Companies

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 181-182: Key Recommendations

Appendix

Slide 183: Key Ratios Description

Slide 184: Sources of Information

