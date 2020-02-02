France Macroeconomic Market Outlook Report-2018

Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 30.3% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2017, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (14.2%), and wholesale, retail and hotels (12.8%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 3.5%, 1% and 3.1%, respectively, in 2018.

Four major regions of France generate around 56% of the country’s GDP (2016) and comprise 47.8% of the country’s population (2017).

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/433609

Scope

– As per World Bank’s logistics performance index (LPI), transport and logistic infrastructure in France worsened over the last two years with a decrease in rank from 13th in 2014 to 16th out of 160 countries in 2016.

– France has initiated a Big Investment Plan for 2018-2022 worth EUR57 bn (US$64.3 bn)

– The EU 28 countries were the largest source of FDI inflows into France in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 02

List of Exhibits 03

Did you Know? 04

Country Highlights 05

Country Snapshot 07

PESTLE Insights 21

Political Landscape 22

Economic Landscape 23

Social Landscape 30

Technological Landscape 33

Legal Landscape 36

Environmental Landscape 37

Outlook 38

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/433609