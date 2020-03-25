Fragrance Diffuser Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Fragrance Diffuser Market Outlook

Aromatherapy is one of the ways to enhance one mood and health. Nowadays, people want to create the feel of the spa or Mediterranean at home due to hectic and busy lifestyle as well as a rise in various health problems. There are multiple ways to eliminate odor and make home scentsational, but some techniques are more natural and safer than others. The fragrance diffuser is the latest trend in the market to scent home and nearby environment. Fragrance diffuser disperses natural oils into the air and also contain various health beneficial essential ingredients. Essential oils used in perfumes and fragrances such as lavender, citrus, ginger, and peppermint oils improve health, relaxation, sleep, and alter mood. According to various scientific studies, it is stated that essential oils can interact with the brain and the nervous system to impact health and mood. Thus, one of the easiest way to achieve benefits associated with essential oils is through aromatherapy.

Expanding fragrance industry, consumers are demanding for natural fragrances due to rise in health consciousness and side effect associated with products such as allergies and toxins, growing demand for luxury home fragrance, the rise in need for alternative to allopathic drugs worldwide are the factors influencing the growth of the fragrance diffuser market in the near future. Additionally, growing consumption of fragrances to reduce stress and stimulate the mind along with increasing adoption of fragrance diffuser with silent ultrasonic technology are some other factors fueling the growth of the fragrance diffuser market during the forecast period. However, direct intake of essential oil can adversely affect such as rashes and allergies. Thus, fragrance diffuser is one of the safest technique for consumption of essential oils which may boost the revenue of fragrance diffuser market in the near future.

Global Fragrance Diffuser: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global fragrance diffuser market has been segmented as –

Nebulizer Diffuser

Ultrasonic Diffuser

Evaporative Diffuser

Electric Heat Diffuser

Other Diffuser

On the basis of the price range, the global fragrance diffuser market has been segmented as –

High

Medium

Low

On the basis of material, the global fragrance diffuser market has been segmented as –

Glass

Plastic

Wood

Ceramic

Others

On the basis of the end user, the global fragrance diffuser market has been segmented as –

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the global fragrance diffuser market has been segmented as –

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Global Fragrance Diffuser Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fragrance diffuser market are Ripple Fragrances Company, Ellia USA Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ArOmis Company, SpaRoom Company, doTERRA International, NEST Fragrances Corporation, GreenAir Inc., Artnaturals Company, Organic Aromas, Young Living Essential Oils, and other players.

Due to continuously changing consumer buying behavior, companies in the fragrance industry are focusing on the introduction of exciting, and unique fragrances to attract consumers and have a competitive edge among their competitors is one of the leading factor driving the growth of the global fragrance diffuser market. Moreover, a rapid rise in popularity of aromatherapy for medical purpose, growing consumption of essential oil such as lavender oil helps in curing migraine problems, and rosemary oil help in improving concentration levels attributed to the growth of global fragrance diffuser market. Also, growing product premiumization trend and demand for unique designed fragrance diffuser is expected to increase the fragrance diffuser market during the forecast period. However, the presence of unregulated local players in the Asia-Pacific region has been created a thread for various multinational brands to increase their penetration in the developing countries may hinder the growth of fragrance diffuser market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Opportunities for Global Fragrance Diffuser Market Participants

Rapidly rise in demand for essential oils for aromatherapy. Essential oils have both physiological and psychological healing properties. Thus, aromatherapy uses essential oils to enhance the health of the body, spirit, and mind is the primary factor due to which fragrance diffuser market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, over the forecast period. Moreover, expanding the premium product market and an increasing number of young consumer seeking luxury products as well as speedily growing popularity of social media and online retailers. The luxury brands in the fragrance diffuser market are adopting product premiumization strategy to meet growing consumer demand for innovative products with high quality is attributed to the growth of the fragrance diffuser market during the forecast period.