Fountain Machines Market Opportunities Estimated to Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2024

Fountain Machine is a device that dispenses carbonated drinks. They can be found in restaurants, concession stands and other locations such as convenience stores. The device combines syrup (commonly dispensed from a BagIn-Box), carbon dioxide, and water to make soft drinks. By extension, the term also may refer to a small eating establishment, common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often within a pharmacy or other business, serving soda beverages, ice cream, and sometimes light meals.

Restaurant and Cinema are the main application areas for Fountain Machines market. They accounted for 59.33% and 26.20% of total market share in 2017.

The largest consumption area is North America and Europe which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Fountain Machines technology is rapidly improving.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fountain Machines market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2540 million by 2024, from US$ 2210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fountain Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Fountain Machines Market Players

Lancer

Cornelius

Manitowoc

Zikool

Himalay Soda Fountain

Planet Soda Machine

Cool Star

Softy and Soda

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Fountain Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Fountain Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Fountain Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Fountain Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Fountain Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Fountain Machines value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drop-In Fountain Machines

Tower Fountain Machines

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Restaurant

Cinema

Other

Global Fountain Machines Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

