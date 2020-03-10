Foundry Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022: Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Hinduja Foundries Ltd

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Foundry Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2017 to 2022”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2022. Foundry Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Hinduja Foundries Ltd., and DCM Engineering Ltd, etc.

The Indian foundry industry is a major feeder to various sectors, among which the automobile sector accounts for the largest share. India is the second largest manufacturer of metal castings globally in terms of production volume, after China, producing various metals such as grey iron, ductile iron, steel and aluminum alloys for various applications.

According to our latest Market research report titled Foundry Market in India 2017, India currently has over 4,500 foundries in the small, medium and large scale sectors with around 1500 units having international quality accreditation. Further, the production of castings is expected to grow at CAGR of ~14% during FY 2016 to FY 2022.

Foundry Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Increasing production of light vehicles worldwide is acting as a key growth driver for the global foundry market. The market is set to expand predominantly owing to growing automobile production, growth in end-user segments, strong growth in the MSME sector complimented with the availability of low cost labor, improved technology and production facility upgradation.

Expansion of infrastructure by the Indian Government is expected to generate demand for a wide variety of machinery and equipment which, in turn, will create fresh demand for metal casting industry.

Foundry Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Medium capacity utilization and high input costs of the foundry industry are the basic challenges that are affecting its growth adversely. However, India has witnessed a steep rise in export of casting products during 2013 to 2016. The figures are expected to rise further with the launch of Vision Plan 2020 for the foundry industry, initiated by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) to recommend the needed initiatives for strong growth and help India emerge as a leading supplier of quality castings to the global market by 2020.

Some of the major players in the industry include Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Hinduja Foundries Ltd., and DCM Engineering Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of global Foundry Market, top casting producing countries (2015), product-wise segmentation of global foundry market (2015), top 10 casting producing countries production per plant comparison (2014-2015)

Overview of Foundry Market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of volume over FY 2012 to FY 2022e

Overview of sector-wise consumption of castings in India (FY 2016)

Synopsis of major foundry clusters in India

Export – import scenario

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Benefits and prospects of the India Foundry Mission Vision Plan 2020

