Fortified Food Market: Global Industry Top Key Players: Nestlé, BASF, General Mills, Tata Chemicals, Mondelēz International, Cargill and Danone

Global Fortified Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This research report categorizes the Global Fortified Food Market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Fortified Food market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fortified Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The global Fortified Food market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Fortified Food market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nestle S.A.

BASF SE

General Mills, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Mondelez International, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated.

Danone

Buhler AG

Bunge Limited

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Arla Foods amba

Nutritional Holdings (Pty) Limited

Paul Lohmann GmbH KG Chemische Fabrik

Wright Enrichment Inc.

Gastaldi Hermanos S.A.I.C.F. E I.

Sinokrot Global Group

Ufuk Kimya Ilac Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

Corbion NV

This report studies the global market size of Fortified Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fortified Food in these regions.

Market Size Split by Type

By Micronutrients

Vitamins

Minerals

Other Fortifying Micronutrients

By Raw Materials

Flours

Rice

Salt

Milk

Oil

Sugar

By Technology

Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Basic Food

Processed Food

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fortified Food are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

