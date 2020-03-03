News

Fortified Dairy Products Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During (2017 – 2026)

March 3, 2020
4 Min Read
Press Release

The dairy industry is considered to be a promising industry among wide range of applications in the food & beverage sector. Although dairy products serve as excellent resources of essential nutrients, several processing methods including ultra-heat treatment, spray drying, pasteurization, and heating lead to loss of specific nutrients. Replenishing lost nutrients is therefore imperative, and fortification of dairy products has emerged as an effective method for achieving this purpose.

Dairy Products Emerging as Effective Vehicles for Fortification

Dairy products are consumed by most people for various purposes, and are emerging as effective vehicles for fortification, thereby ensuring fortificants reach uniformly among the population worldwide. According to WHO, several school children are afflicted with deficiency of vitamin A.

Get Sample Copy Of Report @  https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/484

Vitamin A-fortified dairy products such as milk hold immense potential to curtail this deficiency. In addition, dairy products fortified with vitamin D helps in improving absorption rate of calcium and maintaining calcium level in blood. Health-conscious consumers have now commenced consumption of yogurts as healthier alternatives to dairy products such as ice cream and milkshakes that are rich in calories. Increasing penetration of the fortification technology in yogurt has further propelled sales of functional food products that play a pivotal role.

Countries across the globe are understanding the importance and accepting the concept of fortifying dairy products, which in turn is expected to boost sales of these products. However relatively higher cost of fortified dairy products than their non-fortified counterparts is likely to constrain their adoption to a certain extent.

According to a recently collated report of Market Insights, the global market for fortified dairy products has been envisaged to reflect a splendid rise between the forecast period 2017 and 2026. More than US$ 150,000 Mn worth of fortified dairy products are estimated to be sold around the world by 2026-end.

APEJ to Remain Dominant in Global Fortified Dairy Products Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue latching on to its position of being the dominant region in the global fortified dairy products market, mainly driven by high demand from its emerging countries such as India and China. The flourishing food industry along with surging consumer awareness and growing penetration of food fortification technology will influenced development and demand for fortified food products in the region. Europe and North America will also prevail as remunerative regions for the market growth, owing to soaring demand for healthy dietary supplements among consumers in the region, who are becoming increasingly health-conscious.

Milk has prevailed as the largest consumed dairy product globally, and is the prime source for micronutrients that include potassium, magnesium, calcium and vitamin D. Milk powder and formula are considered to be a step above than milk in offering these nutrients while retaining the effectiveness over time, and have gained immense traction among the global population. Fortified milk powder and formula therefore is expected to remain the leading revenue contributor to the market, based on product type. Flavored milk has also gained huge consumer interest on the back of their taste and flavor, and are also expected to remain a lucrative product in the market.

Report Overview @ https://www.xploremr.com/report/484/fortified-dairy-products-market

Key Research Findings from the Report

  • Vitamins will remain dominant among micronutrients in global fortified dairy products market, in terms of revenues
  • Modern trade is anticipated to spearhead the market based on sales channel, accounting for the largest revenue share of the market through the forecast period

Competition Tracking

With the rise in use of fortified dairy products, fortifying agent manufacturers are concentrating on the identification of new micronutrients along with the development of innovative solutions for end-product manufacturers. A key challenge for fortified dairy product manufacturers is the provision of high calcium comprising products meanwhile retaining their taste and appealing properties. Key companies that actively contribute to growth of the global fortified dairy products market include Nestlé S.A., BASF SE, General Mills, Inc., Danone, Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd., China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., Arla Foods UK Plc, GCMMF Ltd., Dean Foods Company, and Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited.

Get A Glimpse Of Our Expertize @  https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/484

Posts

News

Genital Herpes Treatment Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion byThe genital herpes treatment includes the use of drug types like Acyclovir that can treat herpes virus infections, including shingles. This medication does not cure herpes, but may prevent herpes sores or blisters. It is also used to treat outbreaks of genital herpes. In people with frequent outbreaks, acyclovir is used to help reduce the number of future episodes. Zovirax is the main brand available in the market for genital herpes. It can also treat chickenpox. The other one is Valacyclovir which is used to treat infections caused by certain types of viruses. In children, it is used to treat cold sores around the mouth (caused by herpes simplex) and chickenpox (caused by varicella zoster). In adults, it is used to treat shingles (caused by herpes zoster) and cold sores around the mouth. It is an antiviral drug. It stops the growth of certain viruses. However, it is not a cure for these infections. Famciclovir is an antiviral drug. Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/481 However, it is not a cure for these infections. The viruses that cause these infections continue to live in the body even between outbreaks. Famvir is typically used as a one-time treatment that stops the spread or prevents the symptoms from becoming a hassle. It treats shingles caused by herpes zoster. It also treats outbreaks of herpes simplex that cause cold sores around the mouth, sores around the anus, and genital herpes. Among these drug types prevalent in the genital herpes treatment, Acyclovir segment dominated the global genital herpes treatment market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, Famciclovir is a drug type that is expected to gain popularity in the forecast period, and grow at a high CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Report Overview @ https://www.xploremr.com/report/481/genital-herpes-treatment-market The detailed analysis of genital herpes treatment market has helped the researchers to get crucial insights. It includes results like more prevalence of HSV-2 in homosexuals. Chances of genital herpes is more in the male same-sex partnership compared to female same-sex partnership. Homosexual men are known to be at high risk for herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can be transmitted by direct intimate contact with a person who is shedding virus, and not only through ano-genital sex. Herpes virus type 2 (HSV2) is generally considered as a useful marker for sexual behavior in a population 50% of the homosexual population in Latin America has the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as HSV-2 genital herpes and HIV, which would increase the demand for genital herpes treatment and drive the market. A new trend depicts increasing clinical trial of vaccines for genital herpes Companies are increasing the clinical trials for genital herpes vaccine for advance prevention & treatment of genital herpes. Geneva is developing vaccines for genital herpes and doing clinical trial of GEN-003. It is potentially the first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection and first advancement in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20 years. GEN-003 is a Phase 3-ready investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. These new developments will increase the growth of the genital herpes treatment market especially in Western Europe. Get A Glimpse Of Our Expertize @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/481 (2017 – 2027)

March 3, 2020