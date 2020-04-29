Foresights: Duckweed-the Aquatic Weed with Potential as a Sustainable Superfood Ingredient

Duckweed is a common free-floating aquatic weed found in canals, ponds, lakes and other stagnant water bodies. Similar to pond scum, it is usually collected and disposed to prevent it from blanketing the surface of water bodies and preventing oxygenation of water.

Duckweed has been found to be a highly nutritious and sustainable source of human food in addition to having a number of useful properties. Although duckweed is part of the traditional cuisine in several Asian countries, it is unheard of in the Western world.

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376392

Scope

– Duckweed is a rich source of protein and other nutrients which can make a significant contribution to the diet, and general health and wellness of consumers.

– Duckweed can meet the growing demand for plant protein, and can be a key ingredient for a wide array of functional foods and drinks.

– As an aquatic plant that proliferates rapidly, duckweed can be cultivated sustainably in water bodies, and thereby become a major source of nutrition for the fast-growing global population.

– While duckweed has already found a place in Korean Beauty (K-Beauty) formulations, it is yet to gain recognition as a beneficial cosmetics ingredient in the mainstream market.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Companies Mentioned:

Aquatic Biomass Concepts (ABC) Kroos

Parabel USA

Green Onyx

Hinoman

CleanMachine

Sulwhasoo

Galaxy International

The Face Shop

LG Household & Health Care

Barentz Group

Ajinomoto

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376392

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.