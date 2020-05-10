Forensic Technologies Market – Latest Research Report with Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast by 2024

The global forensic technologies market is growing significantly due to increasing rate of crime across the globe, technological advancements in forensic techniques, and increasing number of forensic laboratories. In addition, increasing demand and awareness for DNA testing are supporting growth of global forensic technologies market. Outsourcing of crime cases by government laboratories to privately held laboratories is creating ample opportunities for private players in global forensic technologies market. Moreover, increasing number of crime cases along with lack of service providers are creating abundant opportunities for the global forensic technologies market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development of new products and technologies by the major players are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient forensic techniques.

Usage of digital forensics and DNA profiling is a trend in the global forensic technologies market. DNA testing has shown great potential in solving the crime cases; hence, resulting in its increased adherence in crime investigations. With the remarkable growth of internet in the last decade, internet and computer crimes have also increased many folds. Increasing incidences of cyber-crimes is a major concern across the globe. Major players in forensic technologies market are extensively focusing on the innovation and development of new digital forensic techniques to counter and extract the evidences from computer crimes. Recovery of deleted data has been a major challenge for crime investigator; however, with the advent of new digital forensic techniques it has been possible to extract and analyze lost documents and data.

Geographically, Europe and North America lead the global forensic technologies market due to high incidences of crime, technological advancements in forensic sciences, and high investigator’s compliance for advanced forensic techniques such as DNA profiling, firearm analysis, and biometric analysis techniques. In addition, presence of a large number of forensic laboratories drives forensic technologies market in Europe and North America.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global forensic technologies market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing crime cases, increasing government funding, and technological advancements. Moreover, the forensic technologies market is growing rapidly due the ongoing DNA data base programs, and rising adoption rate of forensic techniques in emerging economies, such as South Africa and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global forensic technologies market are GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Medigenomix Gmbh, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., Life Technologies Inc., SPEX Forensics, NMS Labs Inc., LGC Forensics among others.

