Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Forensic technology is used to identify, collect and analyze electronic information to support investigation and discovery needs.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.0% of the market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies amongst various sectors including healthcare in this region, thereby attracting a higher share. Development of sophisticated and supportive healthcare infrastructure has led to improvement in efficiency of forensic studies and is anticipated to boost the market.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Eurofins

LGC Forensics

NMS Labs

MSAB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense and Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China .

. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forensic Technologies and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

