Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market to Hit 7.7% CAGR to 2024 and Projected to Reach US$ 8.7 Billion Investment Study by DNA Analysis and Biometric

Major factors driving growth of forensic equipment and supplies market are crimes across major countries, ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in field of forensics, & rising awareness among investigators about role of DNA profiling in criminology.

The global forensic equipment and supplies market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing number of R&D activities and growing awareness about the applications of forensic equipment in criminal investigations in several Asia Pacific countries.

Forensic equipment and supplies market report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the forensic equipment and supplies market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Major players operating in Forensic equipment and supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Waters Corporation (US), Spectris (UK), Air Science (US), Lynn Peavey Company (US), Sirchie (US), BVDA International (Netherlands), Safari land, LLC (US), Horiba (Japan), and Illumina, Inc. (US).

Forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–45%

By Designation:C-level–26%, Director-level–30%, and Others–44%

By Region : North America–35%, Europe–26%, APAC–23%, and RoW–16%

Research Coverage

The forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into government forensic laboratories, independent forensic laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. Government forensic laboratories are estimated to be the largest end-users of forensic equipment and supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report studies the forensic equipment and supplies market based on product, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions(and the respective countries in these regions).