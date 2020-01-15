Forchlorfenuron Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Forchlorfenuron Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Forchlorfenuron is a new plant growth regulator registered for use on grapes raisins, and kiwifruit. Forchlorfenuron is a phenyl urea compound. Forchloefenuron is a cytokinin, which improves fruit size, fruit set, cluster weight and cold storage in grapes and kiwifruits.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce Forchlorfenuron product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological, Zhengzhou Zhuoyue, Yinhai Chemical, Zhongke Chemical etc. The production of Forchlorfenuron increased from 7776 Kg in 2012 to 9742 Kg in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.8%. Global Forchlorfenuron capacity utilization rate remained at around 51.86% in 2016.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to Forchlorfenuron contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: 99%ï¼Œ 98% and others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.70% of the Forchlorfenuron market is Kiwi, 12.18% % is Grapes, 5.94% is c Watermelon uses industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Forchlorfenuron. So, Forchlorfenuron has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Forchlorfenuron is Phenyl isocyanate, 4-Amino-2-chloropyridine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Forchlorfenuron industry.

The worldwide market for Forchlorfenuron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3 million US$ in 2024, from 3 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Forchlorfenuron in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AlzChem

Anyang Quanfeng Biological

Zhengzhou Zhuoyue

Yinhai Chemical

Zhongke Chemical

Cheng Ming

Yinhe Chemical

Xinglian

Henan Door Chemical

Runtong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

KT-30 99%

KT-30 98%

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kiwi

Grapes

Watermelon

Others

