Force Gauge Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Forecasts to 2024

This report studies the Force Gauge market, a force gauge (also force gage) is a small measuring instrument used across all industries to measure the force during a push or pull test. For industry structure analysis, the Force Gauge industry is relatively fragmented. The top five producers account for about 57.28% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America accounted for the largest consumption market share of 27.61% in 2016 but China has the largest production growth rate in recent years.

The production of Force Gauge increases from 47.2 K Units in 2012 to 59.5 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.98%. North America occupied 32.03% of the Revenue market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 26.4% and 22.73%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Force Gauge market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40 million by 2024, from US$ 33 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Force Gauge business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Ametek, Shimpo, Sauter, Mecmesin, Extech, Mark-10, ,Dillon, PCE Instruments, Sundoo and Alluris.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Force Gauge market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Force Gauge value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Digital Force Gauges

Mechanical Force Gauges

Segmentation by application:

Electrical Industry

Automobile Manufacturing Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

