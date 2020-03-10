Forage Seed Market 2018-2025: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

The global forage seed market is expected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period. Owing to, increasing demand for forage feed from various agricultural farms and livestock farms the demand for forage seed is expected to increase throughout the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of poultry birds and cattle is also expected to boost the demand for forage feed. Increasing global meat consumption and demand for dairy products are also fueling the demand for forage seed. Livestock farmers in order to improve productivity are focusing on good quality of forage goods in order to meet changing customer requirements. The scope of the global forage seed market also provides an insight into value (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) of forage seeds across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Forage feed manufacturers use legumes and grass seeds to plant pastures and hayfields. Based on product types, the forage seed market is categorized into alfalfa, clover, chicory, ryegrass, lablab, and fescue among others. Increasing meat consumption is one of the major factors driving the demand for forage seeds globally. Nowadays, consumers are very health conscious, and they prefer to consume organic food and meat products. To meet consumer requirements, producers are focusing on using high-yielding forage crops for feeding livestock instead of using additives and crop protection chemical products in forage crop production. Forage feed producers prefer to avoid additives and crop protection chemical products in forage crop production. Owing to these factors, the demand for forage seeds is expected to boost the demand for forage seed in the forecast period.

In addition, high yielding, forage seeds also help agricultural producers in crop rotation and risk diversification by enhancing the soil quality. These forage seeds are used for feeding livestock including poultry, cattle, swine, and aquaculture animals. Farmers prefer to use forage seeds for feeding purpose, as these are available at lower prices and cultivation of these seeds generates some economic benefits such as crop rotation, risk diversification, and improve soil structure and prevention of soil erosion.

The global forage seed market, by livestock type is segmented into – poultry farms, cattle farms, pork or swine farms among others. Due to increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs, poultry farms are focusing on providing good forages to the poultry birds that increases the demand for forage seeds. In addition, the growing dairy industry is further contributing to the growth of forage crops that helps to increase the demand for forage seeds. Increasing livestock size helps to increase the demand for forage seed that are used for animal feeding.

In this report, the market has been segmented into by product type, by livestock type and by geography. It also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), and supply chain of the forage seed market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2018 – 2025. We have also covered the current market scenario for forage seeds and highlighted its future trends that will affect the demand for forage seed.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The present market size and forecast till 2025 have been provided in the report.

Geographically, the U.S. in North America is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years followed by France and China in Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. Currently, the market for forage seed in India and China are comparatively smaller as compared to other countries, but the forage seed market is expected to witness a decent growth in forecast period with a high CAGR growth rate.

The report also analyzes different factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the forage seed market. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help the agricultural and livestock farmers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their business strategies accordingly.

