Footwear Manufacturing Machinery Market – Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

Footwear manufacture is a lengthy process involving a number of steps in the production process. There are different types of machinery depending on the stage of production. Pattern-making and cutting, shoe-repair, molds, finishing machinery, and shoe repair are some examples of machinery used in the manufacture of footwear. The type of machinery used in the commercial manufacture of footwear and the one used by footwear craftsmen is different. The kind of machinery used to produce handcrafted shoes is more specialized to suit custom-made footwear, whereas the kind used to make shoes on a large scale tends to have very different specifications.

Rising disposable income and consumer awareness are expected to drive growth of the global footwear manufacturing machinery market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income of people is expected to spur demand for goods such as shoes which would lead to an indirect rise in demand for footwear manufacturing machinery. Furthermore, consumer awareness about the variety of footwear available is another contributor to the indirect rise in demand for varied footwear manufacturing machinery. This awareness also manifests itself in the form of greater demand for footwear manufactured using sustainable methods. Thus, demand for machinery using resources in a more efficient manner is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising use of automated production lines in the commercial manufacture of footwear is expected to drive the manufacture of automated footwear manufacturing machinery. This is due to the cost savings offered by the use of such machines, as a result of which manufacturers can save on the labor employed to operate the manual machines. As manufacturers look to gain a competitive edge in the footwear manufacturing machinery market, they would employ fewer workers in their units to lower overall production costs. ASSOMAC, which is the Italian association that represents footwear manufacturing machinery and associated technology producers, took initiatives in its annual conference in 2018 to promote the use of eco-friendly footwear manufacturing machinery. Similar initiatives are being undertaken the world over.

Slow adoption of automated footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to have a restraining effect on the market during the forecast period. Additionally, creating awareness among manufacturers regarding the use of eco-friendly footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to impact the growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery market.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63594

The use of automated production lines and employing environmentally sustainable manufacturing methods is expected to present a growth opportunity for players operating in the global footwear manufacturing machinery market.

The global footwear manufacturing machinery market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region. The type-based segmentation includes pattern-making, cutting, finishing, molds, repair, component preparation, stitching machinery, machinery for lab tests, and others. Each of these types has a number of machinery that is used in the particular process or stage of production of footwear manufacture. Manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic are the machinery types based on technology. Designer and commercial are the two categories of end-use based classification of the global footwear manufacturing machinery market. The commercial segment can be further subdivided into athletic, casual, military, and others. Regional segmentation of the global footwear manufacturing machinery market is North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Gusbi, Atom spa, Alc Tecnologie Adesive S.r.l, Brustia-Alfameccanica Srl, Comec Srl, Comelz, Dongguan Kingstone Shoe-making Machinery Co. Ltd., Elitron Ipm S.r.l., True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd., and Orisol Taiwan Ltd are some of the key players in the global footwear manufacturing machinery market. Orisol Taiwan Ltd makes automated machinery for the making of shoe uppers and for the footwear assembly process. Adidas has set up a fully automated manufacturing plant in south Germany. This goes to show the growing manufacturer focus on automating the shoe-making process.