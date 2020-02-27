Footwear Adhesives Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts To 2025

Footwear adhesives are of significant importance in the manufacturing of footwear. Their primary use is in the principle area of sole attachment. Footwear adhesives present a more conventional solution for sticking soles and other parts of footwear over traditional methods, such as stitching and pinning. The up-heave in demand for high fashioned footwear is anticipated to have a major influence on the overall footwear adhesives market throughout the forecast period. Footwear adhesives are sticky in nature, exhibit high-quality bedding properties, and are considered to be rock-solid sealants. Properties, such as moisture curing, thermal coefficient of expansion and resistance to multiple elongations under various loads have created remarkable opportunities for the footwear adhesives market across the globe.

Footwear adhesives can be customized as per the industrial requirement. The increasing demand for footwear adhesives as sealants has led to significant growth opportunities in a number of countries. Relatively durable and high-performing material footwear adhesives offer strength to footwear, with efficient workability.

Special care is taken in footwear industries to modify practices in the manufacturing of footwear adhesives to avoid its hazardous effects on manpower. On this note, manufacturers are expected to incline towards the usage of water-based footwear adhesives over solvent-based ones over the forecast period.

The useful applications of footwear adhesives make the study of this market an important read.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13833

Footwear Adhesive Market: Drivers and Restraints

Attributing to convenience in use, footwear adhesives are expected to witness noteworthy growth in the global footwear industry. Recent developments have introduced water-based footwear adhesives in the market; they are formulated as environment-friendly substitutes for traditional footwear adhesives. Manufacturers are expected to replace solvent-based footwear adhesives with water-based ones, owing to growing health concerns among consumers. Further, water-based footwear adhesives offer vital improvement in terms of economy and efficacy to industries.

Increase in the demand for various international brands, along with ever changing fashion trends in regions, such as the U.S. and Europe has proven to be a prominent driver for the footwear adhesives market. Rising demand for high performance footwear, such as sportswear, and protective shoes, among others is expected to gain significant prospects for the footwear adhesives market in the coming future.

However, high cost of raw material in the manufacturing of footwear adhesives could impede growth of the market. Addition of new polymer materials in producing uppers and soles for footwear has led to bond failure, due to the introduction of plasticizers in adhesives films.

Attributing to rising environmental concerns, several governments are taking measures in their respected countries to curb diseases, such as shoemaker’s paralysis, which is caused due to exposure to harmful gases released in the manufacturing process of footwear adhesives. Such measures may affect growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13833

Footwear Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The footwear adhesive market can be segmented on the basis of product type:

Solvent based footwear adhesives

Water based footwear adhesives

Radiation cured (UV/EB) footwear adhesives

Hot melts footwear adhesives

Footwear Adhesives Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds a remarkable share in the production of footwear. Emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan are expected to witness sturdy growth in the footwear adhesives market. Whereas, developed countries, such as those in North America and Europe are expected to exhibit moderate growth in the market. Countries in Latin and Central America, such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to hold a fair share of the market in the coming future. A major shift of footwear manufacturers from Vietnam to Bangladesh and China for economic production has switched the focus of footwear adhesive industries towards these regions.

Footwear Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the footwear adhesives market, identified across the value chain are:

H.B. Fuller

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Henkel (China) Investment Co. Ltd.

Chadha Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Chemical Technology Pty Ltd.

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bostik Ltd.

Artecola Química

KECK Chimie

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]