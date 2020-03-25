Foot Suction Unit Market Report 2018: Market Trends and Competitive Analysis by 2028

Medical suction pumps are compact and portable. These devices are used in operating rooms, intensive care units, ambulances and other similar settings. Foot suction unit is a suction device that is powered by the user. The foot suction units are cost effective alternatives to the electrical suction units. Foot suction units can be used for a wide variety of functions including removal of secrete and fluids in airways and infected wounds. The foot suction unit is most suited for use in ambulance, clinics including dental clinics and home care.

Some of the major advantages of the foot suction unit include portability, no requirement for power supply and easy cleaning. Most foot suction units include a foot paddle attached to a piston pump that creates a vacuum pressure in the jars connected to it, thereby allowing the fluid to drain into the jars. The foot suction unit may have a single or two jars for fluid collection that can be easily disconnected from the system and sterilized. The jars of the foot suction units can be sterilized either by autoclave or by the means of chemical sterilization. The capacity of these jars varies from small capacity of 250 ml up to large capacity of 1 lt. These foot suction units are also attached to a pressure gauge that helps maintain and control a steady vacuum pressure for continuous drainage of the liquid.

Foot Suction Unit Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Foot suction units market is expected to witness the maximum growth in the near future owing to increase in number of ambulances globally. The increased number of road accident cases in the Asia Pacific region is further increasing the demand for emergency services in the region. Low cost and easy portability of foot suction units make it most suitable to be used in emergency medicine. Thus, the increase in demand for emergency medicine may result in the rise in demand for foot suction units. However, the availability of electric suction units that reduces manual errors pose to be a threat to the foot suction units.

Foot Suction Unit Market: Segmentation

On the basis of number of jars, foot suction unit market can be segmented as:

Single Jar

Double Jar

Large On the basis of capacity, foot suction unit market can be segmented as:

Small

Medium

Large

On the basis of the end user, the foot suction unit market can be segmented as:

Ambulance

Trauma centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Foot Suction Unit Market: Overview

Global foot suction unit market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. Foot Suction Unit is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period due to increasing in number of cases in emergency medicine. The increasing number of ambulances worldwide is another major driving factor for the global foot suction unit market. However, the availability of electric powered suction units may hinder the growth of the foot suction units market.

Foot Suction Unit Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, foot suction unit market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for foot suction unit market due to the high per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are top revenue contributing courtiers in Western Europe. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan Foot Suction Unit market is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing focus on emergency medicines in the region. China is one of the important revenue contributing countries in the global foot suction unit market due to the availability of cost-effective foot suction units and large number of ambulance and emergency medical centers in the region.

Foot Suction Unit Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some of the market players participants in global Foot Suction Unit market identified across the value chain are Specmed, Deepak Healthcare, Narang Medical Limited, Blue Cross, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH, Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ambu A/S, CA-MI, Tenko Corporation Group, among others.