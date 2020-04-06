Foodservice Product Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Size, Application, Product, Share, Scope, Global Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Foodservice Product Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global foodservice product market are surging demand of packaged food, innovation & customization of food menus and increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food. In addition, there are various developments in the food service product market which has been an increase in the number of hotels, nursing homes, hospitals, fast food joints, and restaurants due to the varied needs of the customers. The major restraining factor of global foodservice product market are lack of availability, high cost of raw material and fluctuation in food commodity prices. Foodservice refers to those businesses, institutions, and companies responsible for any meal prepared outside the home. This industry includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, catering operations, and many other formats. The companies that supply foodservice operators are called foodservice distributors. There are many benefits of foodservice product such as, foodservice product is convenient to handle & stay fresh, foodservice product cost are more consistent and it also helps in maintain the integrity and freshness of food products.

The regional analysis of Global Foodservice Product Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the largest share of total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe owing to high product penetration and an increasing need to adopt the latest technology. Europe is also contributing maximum share in global foodservice product market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to the presence of robust economies such as China, India, and Japan. The standard of living of people in the developing countries has resulted in the development of the hotel and restaurant business. Moreover, rising trend of nuclear families, increasing need for processed food in developing countries and increasing production in India and China is contributing to the regional growth.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Reinhart Foodservice

• Dart Foodservice

• Carlisle

• Superior Glove

• Ammex

• Ansell

• Aurelia Glove

• Barber Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Product:

Durable Foodservice Product

Disposable Foodservice Product

By End-User:

Home

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Foodservice Product Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors