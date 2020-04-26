Foodservice Packaging market set to register a 4.5% CAGR: expected to reach US$ 120620 million by 2024

Foodservice Packaging Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Foodservice Packaging Market in Global Industry. Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Foodservice Packaging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Foodservice Packaging Market Top Key Players:

Anchor Packaging, Pactiv, D&W Fine Pack, Berry Global, Dopla, WestRock, Huhtamaki, WinCup, Linpac Packaging, Coveris, Novolex, Be Green Packaging, GRACZ, Southern Champion Tray, Amcor, Vegware, Union Packaging and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Flexible Packaging

– Rigid Packaging

– Others

Segmentation by application:

– Take Away/Delivery

– Restaurants

– Institutional Catering

– HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Foodservice Packaging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Foodservice Packaging market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Foodservice Packaging key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Foodservice Packaging market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Foodservice Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Foodservice Packaging Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Foodservice Packaging Segment by Type and others

