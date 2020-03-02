Foodservice Gloves Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Gloves are a critical component of maintaining safety and hygiene standards in foodservice applications. Foodservice Glove refers to the glove used in food industry.

Gloves made from either latex, rubber and non-latex materials such as nitrile or vinyl are commonly used in the food industry and do offer added protection, but there are a number of variables that determine their effectiveness.

The global Foodservice Gloves industry mainly concentrates in China, NA and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Superior Glove, AMMEX, Ansell, Aurelia Gloves, Barber Healthcare, Brightway Group, Rubberex, Sempermed, Southern Glove, Top Glove, VWR, YTY Group and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The global Foodservice Gloves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foodservice Gloves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foodservice Gloves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Superior Glove

AMMEX

Ansell

Aurelia Gloves

Barber Healthcare

Brightway Group

Rubberex

Sempermed

Southern Glove

Top Glove

YTY Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex Glove

Rubber Glove

Non-latex (Nitrile or Vinyl) Glove

Segment by Application

Disposable Goves

Durable Gloves

