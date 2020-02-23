FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2018: Global Industry Growing Popularity | Leading Top Key Players (Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, and Weizhen Guose Agriculture)

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, Weizhen Guose Agriculture, Gansu Wanlinxiqi, Anhui Chinature, Klorane, Martin Bauer Group, Naolys, Active Organics, Naturex, Aunutra, Nelsons Natural World, Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry, Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry, Pioneer Herb, Xi’an Shenyuan, Novoherb, King-Stone and Nutra Green

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the FoodPharmaceutical Peony in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia.

Owning to as national flower, paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii is only planted in China, such as Shandong, Anhui, Shaanxi province, and this peony hardly export to other country. So the raw material- paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii of extractive of food and pharmaceutical peony mainly come from China.

The production of food and pharmaceutical peony’s extractive is mainly in China, at the same time, other countries also extract paeonol from paeonia ostia’s root. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of food and pharmaceutical peony demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 37.67% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of food and pharmaceutical peony in China will increase from 54.2 MT in 2010 to 243 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average production growth of 52.36% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of food and pharmaceutical peony. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Paeonia Ostii

1.2.2 Paeonia Rockii

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food industry

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Peony Love

2.2 Ruipu mudan

2.3 Henan Xiangyue

2.4 Weizhen Guose Agriculture

2.5 Gansu Wanlinxiqi

3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America FoodPharmaceutical Peony by Countries

6 Europe FoodPharmaceutical Peony by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific FoodPharmaceutical Peony by Countries

8 South America FoodPharmaceutical Peony by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa FoodPharmaceutical Peony by Countries

10 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Segment by Type

11 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Segment by Application

12 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

