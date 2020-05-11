Food Traceability Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Global Food Traceability Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Food Traceability Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.
Food traceability is tracing any food, feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health.
Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Food Traceability in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.
Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health.
Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.
The worldwide market for Food Traceability is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Honeywell
Intelex Technologies
SAP
Bcfooderp
Trimble
Food Decision Software
JustFoodERP
IBM
Intact
Mass Group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Meat Traceability System
Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System
Milk Food Traceability System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government Department
Food Suppliers
Retailers
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Food Traceability market.
Chapter 1, to describe Food Traceability Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Food Traceability, with sales, revenue, and price of Food Traceability, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Food Traceability, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Food Traceability market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Traceability sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Food Traceability Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Food Traceability Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Food Traceability by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Food Traceability by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Food Traceability by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Food Traceability by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Food Traceability by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Food Traceability Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Food Traceability Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Food Traceability Market Forecast (2018-2023)
