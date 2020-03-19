“Food Tin and Drink cans Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”

The global Food Tin and Drink cans market is segmented by Material Type into Aluminum, Tin, Steel; by coating type into direct and indirect contact with food; by packaging of different foodstuffs into beverages, wet and dry foodstuffs; by covering type into closures and lids; by applications into beverages, canned food, dairy products, fruits and vegetables and others; by distribution channel into online and offline and by regions.

The global Food Tin and Drink cans market is observing vibrant growth on the back of increasing demand on account of modernization of lifestyle of the consumers which is positively influencing the overall market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the plastic ban provides lots of opportunities to the food packing industries.

According to U.S Department of Agriculture, the food expenditure is highly increasing in Asia-Pacific region including countries such as Japan, India, Indonesia and China on the back of which APAC is estimated to capture the highest market share and encourage the growth of food tin and cans market and drive the demand rate subsequently during the forecast period. Food Tin and Drink cans Market is significantly growing and expected to mark a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. North America is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed by the high consumption rate of alcoholic beverages, vegetable & fruit juices, iced tea, and sport drinks. Following North America are the Asia Pacific and European countries which are expected to dominate the overall market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing dairy packaged products market.

Steady Application Due to Coating of Containers

Food Tin and Drink cans are used for Beverage and food storage which requires high quality and food grade specifications. Many metal packagings (typically cans, containers, caps and closures) are normally coated on one or both sides. The inside (which is in food contact) coating is referred to as an internal coating and the outside as an external coating. Internal coating provides protection of the contents from the metal and external coating provides protection of the metal from the environment. Due to the fact that many canned foods are heat processed in the can after filling, the food properties should not alter due to the chemical reactions with the inner surface of the metal container. Thus, canned foods as distinct to other forms of foodstuff, place some of the most demanding requirements on the coatings. As these requirements differ widely, a more range of coatings are found in comparison to all other forms of foodstuffs in metal packaging. As food is often heat processed in the can, the coatings, both internal and external, must withstand all the thermal conditions. Thus, the ability of food tins and drink cans to stock food and beverage for longer period of time irrespective to the outside environmental conditions is anticipated to propel the market substantially during the forecast period.

Conversely, restraints associated with internal coating’s resistance to the contents of the can during processing and any by-products formed in the food during the heat processing are major factors arising concerns regarding packaged food and beverages. But with proper recycling of metal containers, there is a huge scope of designing newer and safer metal containers which can meet the demands of the market and grow effectively within the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Food Tin and Drink cans Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Food Tin and Drink cans market in terms of market segmentation by Material Type, by packaging of different foodstuffs, by coating type ,by covering type, by application, by distribution channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Food Tin and Drink cans market which includes company profiling of CPMC Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc. ,Ball Corporation , Silgan Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group , Kian Joo Group ,Alcoa Inc.,Can-Pack,Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Sonoco Products Co. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Food Tin and Drink cans market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

