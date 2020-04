Food Service Restaurant Market Future Trends By 2023 : McDonald’s, Yum! Brands, Subway, Burger King Corporation, Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Little Caesars Pizza

Food service defines those businesses, institutions, and companies responsible for any meal prepared outside the home. The food services market is driven by the quick change in consumer preferences and their sense of exploration of various tastes and flavours. The increased threat of new entrants in the market aids the key players to come up with innovative ways in improving the service in order to gain competitive advantage. Over the next five years,RFM(Research for Markets) projects that Food Service Restaurant will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Sales, import, export, and revenue at a global level are increasing in the forecast period of 2018-2023 for the Food Service Restaurant Market in the Service Restaurant owing to the strategic moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations made by the dominating players in the food service restaurant market.

Global Food Service Restaurant Market Competition By Top Players Include –

McDonald’s

Yum! Brands

Subway

Burger King Corporation

Starbucks

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Little Caesars Pizza

Papa John’s International

SONIC Drive-In

Dairy Queen

Seven Boys Ltda

Burger King®

Dunkin Donuts – Cayman Islands

The food services market is driven by the quick change in consumer preferences and their sense of exploration of various tastes and flavours. The increased threat of new entrants in the market aids the key players to come up with innovative ways in improving the service in order to gain competitive advantage.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Full Service Restaurants

Quick service restaurant

100% Home Delivery

Segmentation by Application:

Independent Service Providers

Chained Service Providers

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Food Service Restaurant by Players

4 Food Service Restaurant by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Food Service Restaurant Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Service Restaurant market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Food Service Restaurant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Service Restaurant players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Service Restaurant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Food Service Restaurant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

