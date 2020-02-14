Food Service Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Food Service by Sodexo, Domino’s, Yum!Brands & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Food Service Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Food Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
Foodservice is also known as catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.
The commercial segment accounted for the major shares of the foodservice market. Factors such as the introduction of new food items on the menus and evolving consumer tastes and preferances will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.
This report focuses on the global Food Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
McDonald’s
Restaurant Brands International
Sodexo
Starbucks
Yum!Brands
Aramark
Compass Group North America
Domino’s
Dicos
In-N-Out Burger
The Little Caesars
Jollibee Foods
Mr. Lee’s
White Castle Management
Carl’s Junior Restaurant
American Dairy Queen
MOS Food Services
Services Group of America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional Foodservice System
Centralized Food Service System
Ready-Prepared Foodservice System
Assembly Serve Foodservice System
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Non-commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
