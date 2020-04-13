Food Service Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Food Service Market”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

Foodservice is also known as catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.

The commercial segment accounted for the major shares of the foodservice market. Factors such as the introduction of new food items on the menus and evolving consumer tastes and preferances will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.

This report focuses on the global Food Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McDonald’s

Restaurant Brands International

Sodexo

Starbucks

Yum!Brands

Aramark

Compass Group North America

Domino’s

Dicos

In-N-Out Burger

The Little Caesars

Jollibee Foods

Mr. Lee’s

White Castle Management

Carl’s Junior Restaurant

American Dairy Queen

MOS Food Services

Services Group of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Food Service System

Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly Serve Foodservice System

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Non-commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

