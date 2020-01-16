Food Safety Testing Market Leading Key Players, Drivers, Revenue, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

The Food Safety Testing Market is growing constantly at the rapid pace; mainly due to the growing concerns for food contamination and the burgeoning food & beverage sector. Validating the product quality and ingredient authenticity is a paramount concern for the F&B industry. Also, confirmation that food does not contain ingredients unacceptable to certain ethnic groups is highly important. Testing facilities should be able to trust their technology so that consumers can trust the labeling on food.

Considering the kind of traction, the market perceives currently Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global food safety testing market is booming and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2015 and 2025, accruing voluminously by 2025.

Factors substantiating the market growth include the stringent food safety regulations, the increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks, and spreading consumer awareness towards food safety and its implications. Simultaneously, the trend of globalization in food supply trade is expected to create huge traction in the food safety testing market further.

Inadequate cooking, poor handling, and improper storage systems lead to contamination. Besides, the factors such as the requirement of implementation of quality measures in the bakery products, dried processed products, ready to eat meals, infant diet, and preserved & canned food products owing to its easy contaminant retention nature drives the market growth to an extent.

Furthermore, augmented import and export activities provide impetus to the market growth, resulting in the food supply trade globalization that increases contaminant level due to the inadequate control and monitoring. Also, the increasing adulteration level to improve product shelf life along with some significant entities such as Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP), and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) support the market growth.

However, lack of awareness of manufacturers on the food regulations due to which they overlook to perform food safety testing is likely to impede the market growth.

Free Sample Available Here !! https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/683

Global Food Safety Testing Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Contaminants Detection : Comprises Pathogens, GMOs, Pesticides, and Toxins, among others.

By Testing Technology : Natural (plants & animals) and Synthetic among others.

By Food Type : Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Fruit & Vegetables, and Processed Foods, among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

The subsegment – Pathogens, By Contaminants Detections accounts for a significant market share followed by GMOs which hold a considerable market share.

Global Food Safety Testing Market – Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region accounts for the largest market for food safety testing. Owing to some of the burgeoning sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and personal care in the region, the market is expected to at more than a 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the demanding research and development initiatives are expected to create a substantial revenue pocket. Factors substantiating the market growth include high healthcare expenditures and substantial investments in the R&D activities in the field of healthcare.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for food safety testing which is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. Favorable governmental support and initiatives drive the growth in the market extensively. The proliferating healthcare sector in the region, backed by the resurging economy is fostering the market growth brilliantly allowing the region to acquire 34% of the market share.

Whereas, the Asia Pacific food safety testing market is proliferating rapidly, emerging as one of the lucrative markets, globally. Countries in the Asian region especially, provide immense growth opportunities for the food safety testing market, accounting over half of the world’s total population. The region is estimated to register over 9.5% CAGR during the review period.

Global Food Safety Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

The global food safety testing market appears to be highly competitive. Key players are focusing on optimizing situational awareness towards customers to ensure their mission success. Matured players are increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic activities such as M&A, innovation, increasing investments in R&D and cost-effective product portfolio.

Matured players tap the growing markets for expansions. They are addressing the critical needs of the market with a broad range of solutions and effective and complete workflow.

You Can Get Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/683

Key Players:

The market leaders profiled in the MRFR analysis include Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group Plc., and Cotecna Inspection SA.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 11, 2018 – FreshDetect GmbH (Germany) announced the development of a hand-held device – BFD-100 that can accurately measure bacterial contamination in food quickly and inexpensively. The innovation has created a new dimension in food safety.

This portable fluorescence spectroscopy device currently can determine bacterial contamination in raw meat within seconds with a level of accuracy that of a standard microbiological method.

September 07, 2018 – Hygiena (Canada), a Warburg Pincus portfolio company that specializes in rapid food safety and environmental sanitation testing, announced the acquisition of the Food Safety division of a Spanish allergen tests company – Biomedal S L (Spain).

The acquisition supports Hygiena with a wider array of allergen tests to suit the growing business requirement. The company also confirmed its keenness to continue investing in new product R&D to expand its allergen product portfolio further.

Read Complete Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-food-safety-testing-market-683

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]