Food Humectants Market Top Competitors are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Brenntag Pte. Ltd., Acme-Hardesty Company.., GALACTIC, Roquette Frères, and Many More

Global Food Humectants Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Humectants are generally used in food & beverages industry and its market is increasing in accordance with the latest advancement in the bakery & confectionery products, and nutritional and functional food & beverage industry. Whereas the consumption of humectants is highly demand in the segment of food & beverage, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care products and pharmaceutical industries.

In May 2018, Galactic a key player in food humectants developed the predictive modelling tool for food preservation which will allows manufacturers to prevent potential future risks with a minimum involvement of their R&D resources, while cutting consistent expenses and buying more time for market placement.

In November 2018, Cargill consolidates food ingredients distribution network in U.S and Canada to six channel partners.

Increasing consumption of bakery food products with better shelf life

Growing consumer preference for sugarless and low calorie foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill,

Incorporated,

DuPont,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Brenntag Pte. Ltd.,

Acme-Hardesty Company.., GALACTIC, Roquette Frères, Barentz, Corbion N.V., WINWAY , Akash Purochem Private Limited, ICL, The Ransdal Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Ashland.

Global Food Humectants Market, By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product Type (Sugar Alcohol, Phosphate, Glycol, Glycerol, Lactate, Others), Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Functional & Nutritional Foods, Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

