Food Grade Iron Powder Market : Billion Dollar Global Business With Unlimited Potential

Wide application of food grade iron powder in different sub-verticals is expected to rise in the forecast period. Far-reaching uses in nutritional & dietary supplements, dairy products, infant food products, animal feeds and for crop protection in agricultural segment makes it a prominent additive. Revenue generated from the global food grade iron powder market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 4.3 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Global biscuits market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 6.9 Mn by the end of 2026.

The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 37.8% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of region, APAC is expected to rise with a significant CAGR of 7.2%. The population in Asia Pacific and MEA region is highly susceptible to lower iron intake owing to higher population density in rural areas, low awareness regarding daily dietary requirements, high consumption of junk food, improper care given to infants with limited compliance to dietary recommendations, menstrual losses etc., all giving rise to low iron absorption by body for effective working & metabolism.

Food Grade Iron Powder is suitable for use as a fortificant (food additive containing any bioavailable iron nutrient or for pigmentation) for different application/purpose.

The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global food grade iron powder market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional food grade iron powder market.

During the process of selection of iron compound as a food fortificant, the overall objective is to find the one that has greater absorbability i.e. the highest relative bioavailability (RBV)* compared with ferrous sulfate. Global multinational players are expected to witness a growth in the demand for food grade iron powder from end use industries to enhance productivity and curb micronutrient deficiency by providing them with sustainable food & feed fortification solutions. Key players are expected to continue the integration of the value chain to gain control over the final prices of the products.

By type, the food grade iron powder market is segmented into elemental iron and iron compounds. The iron compounds such as ferrous fumarate, ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate and other is likely to be the most attractive segment in 2018. On the basis of end use, the food grade iron powder market can be segmented into food & beverage industry, animal feed purposes and in agriculture use.