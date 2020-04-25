Food Grade Glue Market Market Likely to Impose Positive Growth Trend during 2018-2028

Food grade glue or food grade adhesive is used in the tools, supplies, and equipment for food production, food storage, or food preparation. Food grade glues are ideal for kitchen goods, packaging applications, production line equipment and for bonding food processing equipment due to their performance including process ability and compliance. Food grade glues are also used for paper wrapping, food packaging, or to seal cartons. Changing lifestyle is expected to increase the demand for convenience foods, which is expected to in turn upsurge the demand for food grade glues. The food industry has various segments, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the Global Food Grade Glue Market with their rising demand. Increasing penetration of end-use applications such as packaging, lamination, and coating is expected to result in high demand in food grade glues.

Health, product safety and sustainability have become the key aspects for both consumers and manufacturers. Proper food packaging is a big concern these days, owing to this the food grade glue market is growing. According to recent studies, there has been an increase in the demand for food grade glues. Food grade glues have many applications in the food industry with many beneficial features including excellent resistance to chemicals such as oils, boiling water, and many solvents, stream resistance, appropriate handling and many more. Robust demand for food grade adhesives over the past few years has been primarily driven by strong economic growth, increase in consciousness toward health in the consumers, and large population.

Global Food Grade Glue Market Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global nitrite market include Green Health, Permabond, Sil-Bond, Gordon Glass Co., Dow Consumer Solutions, Protective Coating, Glue Dots International, MBK Tape Solutions, Master Bond, Inc., Charter NEX Films, Princeton Keynes Group Inc., Anti-Seize Technology Industries, Inc., Epoxies Etc., Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Gluefast Co., Inc., Aqua Based Technologies, Covestro LLC, Accu-Bond Corp, Bostik, Heartland Adhesives, Soudal, and Henkel.

Key Developments in the Food Grade Glue Global Market

In the past few years, an upsurge is observed in the global food grade glue market. The market is expected to grow significantly owing to the consumers increasing interest in packaged foods.

In 2016, Irplast a key vendor in the global food grade glue market launched adhesive food grade tape for fresh produce to meet specific demand from the fruit and vegetable market for a non-toxic and purposeful band for labelling and packaging specific portions of distinct produce. The solutions allow the manufacturers to label and group together fruit and vegetables such as bunches of carrots and bananas, and the producer’s brand and product details can be written on the tape.

In September 2015, Henkel another key player in the market offered a new food safe adhesive system for demanding flexible packaging applications. The new food safe adhesive system offered more value and convenience for retail and consumers while generating sustainable benefits by reducing food loss.

Opportunities for Food Grade Glue Participants

Extended shelf-life is one of the dominating trends in the food industry of today. Most of all, however, it has to keep the food safe and protect it from adverse environmental issues like light, pressure or contamination, owing to this the use of food grade adhesives is increasing by the day. In the past few years, the global food grade glue market has seen a significant hike. The potential for the growth of the food grade glue market is substantially high, owing to its diverse application in the food industry.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

