Food Fortifying Agents Market Worldwide Analysis, Key Players Review, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Food fortification is a deliberate process used to enhance the micro-nutrient content, such as vitamins and minerals, in food. Different physiological activities need different nutrients and amount of nutrients varies with age, body weight, and physical status. With the increasing prevalence of diseases caused because of nutrient deficiency, food fortification is one of the most effective ways to cope with them without changing existing food habits. Moreover, growing interest in personal fitness encourages consumers to choose enriched functional food products, for instance, vitamin D fortified orange juice, probiotic yogurt, omega-3 fortified mayonnaise, and others. Moreover, food fortification is an effective and sustainable solution to treat widespread malnutrition and deficiency diseases among the population in under developed countries. Growing need for food fortification and an increase in the use of functional food are going to drive the market growth for food fortifying agents.

Top Key Players Review:

Dohler GmbH (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Arla Foods Amba (Denmark), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) are some of the key players in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Globally the market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The food fortifying agents market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the global food fortifying agents market during the forecast period, owing to the growing interest in personal fitness and increasing number of health-conscious consumers. The market in Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to the increasing consumer preference towards functional and fortified food.

Segmentation:

Global food fortifying agents market has been segmented into product type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins & amino acids, and others. The vitamins segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value. Growing prevalence of vitamin deficiency diseased among population is major driving factor for vitamins segment.

The market has been segmented, by the application into dairy, beverages, pulses & cereals, fats & oils, dietary supplement, and infant formula. with increase in number of aging population, growing interest in personal fitness among population, and scientific evidence proving that dietary supplements with fortified nutrients are beneficial for the overall development of human body dietary supplement is expected to dominate application-based segment.

