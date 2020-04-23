Food Flavor Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The global food flavor market is forecasted to reach USD 19.84 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increased demand for natural ingredients in food products is the primary factor driving the market. Globally, consumers are becoming more concerned about the long-term health effects of artificial ingredients and additives in food products. Other major drivers in the market are – increasing demand for processed foods & beverages with growing disposable incomes, rising demand in various food applications, and the growing popularity of exotic flavors. However, the high costs involved in the production of natural flavors is the major restraining factor for the market. Additionally, natural flavors are less stable, thereby decreasing the shelf life of products.

Scope of the Report

The food flavor market offers natural, synthetic, and nature identical flavorings applicable to dairy, bakery, confectionery, meat & fish products, snacks & savory, beverages and other food and beverage industries. By geography, the market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle-East and Africa regions.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients

A significant number of consumers have gained interest towards purchasing clean label goods offering a wide scope for naturally sourced ingredients hence propelling the demand for natural food flavors. As a result, the natural flavor market witnessed the highest growth rate accounting for a USD 5286.25 million market in 2018. In order to address the growing demand for natural flavors, manufacturers are publicly committing to remove artificial flavorings and shifting towards natural ingredients. Continuing interest in foods with exotic or ethnic flavors is one of the factors driving the demand for natural flavor blends, which are forecast to register the fastest gains. In recent years, artificial flavorings such as Benzophenone, ethyl acrylate, pyridine, styrene are identified as carcinogens, and thus, are being replaced by natural flavorings across the global market.

Snack market to supplement food flavor market majorly

Attributed to growing snacking habit among work professionals and young generation the snack market is expanding very rapidly registering the highest growth rate in the application segment. Consumers are exploring and experimenting with new taste flavors without altering nutrition. The rising health trend has led consumers to choose amongst healthy snacks available in the market. As a result, many manufacturers are introducing snacks incorporated with clean-label health-effective ingredients in product formulation. Moreover, the demand for savory snacks is recorded greater than sweet snacks. In savory snacks products, standard flavour combinations such as cheese and onion to more diverse flavourings such as beef jerky are in huge demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global food flavor market is consolidated. Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., BASF are few of the key players present in the market. Major companies are adopting strategies such as introducing clean label, organic flavor ranges, acquiring and partnering with local players to increase market penetration in untapped market. For, instance, in 2017, Firmenich has officially launched its Protein Shield Flavors, a new line of natural flavor solutions aimed to help developers address the challenges they face when creating beverage products with high protein content. Some of the other prominent players present in food flavor market include Symrise Ag, Takasago, and Sensient.

