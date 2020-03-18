Food Enzymes Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

The Global Food Enzymes Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2022. This would show a growth at a CAGR of xx% during the above-mentioned period. Several food processing companies are increasingly looking to use food enzymes in their products to ensure for nutritional value.

These enzymes are further known to support digestion and metabolism in the human body by breaking down complex carbohydrates and fats present in food to simpler molecules. Beverages also need to use food enzymes to break down compounds such as pectin in plant cell walls

This ensures that the quality of juice is maintained as per the requirements. Lifestyle changes with the requirement for adequate daily nutrients in food is one of the reasons for breakthroughs in this domain with better research aiding in the development of the food enzymes market.

Market Dynamics

One of the major reasons for the increased production and consumption of food enzymes is its usage in fermentation. Other factors include the rising population and consumer awareness of nutrition in food intake. Consumer preferences have now shifted to packaged food, lifestyles have been experiencing a shift and disposable income is on the rise. These, along with many other factors, have led to the drastic rise in the usage of food enzymes.

Further on, high levels of technological advancements have been witnessed in the food industry. This has had a direct effect on the production and usage of food enzymes in the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on type – Lipase, Carbohydrase, Protease and other types. Carbohydrase is further divided into Pectinase, Cellulase, Amylase, Lactase and Other Carbohydrases

Based on Formulation – Liquid, Lyophilized Powder and Others

Based on Application – Dairy, Sugar & Confectionery, Meat and Meat products, Bakery, Beverages, Oils & Fats and Processed food.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America generates the highest revenue for food enzymes followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is mainly because of the awareness levels in countries specific to these regions. The Latin American region is considered to be the fastest growing market owing to consumer awareness and growing end user applications.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark). Other players include Dyadic International, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Enzymes (India), Puratos Group (Belgium), and Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan).

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Food Enzymes Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

