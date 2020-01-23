Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Growth, Key Futuristic Trends Globally 2019 – Industry Analysis by DuPont, Cargill Incorporated, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd, Palsgaard A/S, Lonza Group, Kerry Inc., BASF SE

“Emulsifiers are widely used to improve the texture, consistency of the product, to help mix the ingredients well and to give the product a good taste. Food emulsifiers are used in various bakeries and confectioneries to improve the texture and appearance of cookies, biscuits, cakes, ice creams, chocolates and mayonnaise among others. These are often used as food additives in various food processes.”

Global Food Emulsifiers Market report gives a thorough analysis of the current market trends including drivers, restraints and lucrative opportunities that are expected to define the market during the forecast period. Additional tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis and value chain analysis are included to give a holistic view. Additionally, the report includes market trends for each of the regions.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Key Players are DuPont, Cargill Incorporated, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd, Palsgaard A/S, Lonza Group, Kerry Inc., BASF SE, LASENOR EMUL, S.L, Futura Ingredients (Singapore) Pte Ltd., and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Global Food Emulsifiers Market Increasing innovation has opened up new venues for the growth of the key players. The rapidly progressing and expanding food & processing industry across the globe is also acting as a key driving factor behind the growth of Market. The global market is fragmented in nature as a large number of well-established manufacturers are operating in this industry.

The multi-functionality of emulsifiers to bind water & oil, improve processing tolerance & efficiency, enhance shelf life and contribute to consistent & high-quality food products makes it a preferred choice as a food additive. Significant investments in research & development driven by the need for innovative products has helped in building value through high margin products and has extended the lifecycle of the product in the global Food Emulsifiers Market.

The regional growth is driven primarily by the interest of consumers in low calorie and low trans-fat products, which require the use of emulsifiers to improve taste perception. In addition, increased consumption of processed foods and increased innovation in key end-user sectors such as convenience foods and bakery & confectionary are leading to the growth of the Market in the region. The development of new emulsifiers for the production of low-fat foods is one of the country’s most recent trends in the industry. Europe has dominated the global food emulsifiers market due to the growing industry.

Key segments of the Global Food Emulsifiers Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

End-use Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

