Food Emulsifiers Market Segments, Opportunity, Emerging Growth And Forecast By-2022

Market Scenario:

Food Emulsifiers act as an interface between the conflicting components of food like water and oil. Various food preparation, often have incompatible natural components of food that has to be combined into a uniform stable blend. Each component of food (carbohydrate, protein, oil and fat, water, and others.) has its unique properties which sometimes conflict to one another just like oil and water. Emulsifiers are used to make these two components compatible, hence emulsifiers have huge application in various food industries.

Food emulsifiers are used as food toppings in various bakery and confectionary products in order to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, ice-creams, mayonnaise, chocolates, infant formulas and other products. These are often used as food additives in various food processes, hence this Food Emulsifiers Market will grow at a higher rate during the forecasted period.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in the appearance and texture of foods along with the multiple benefits of food emulsifiers, the demand for food emulsifiers will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2021. These factors have led to the adoption of the food emulsifiers in various food applications such as processed foods and convenience foods manufacturing industries, and others.

The demand for processed meat, seafood has increased has indirectly driven the market for food emulsifiers in recent years. Moreover the growing application scope of emulsifiers in industries such as cosmetics, and personal care product industry is also driving the growth in this market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the food emulsifiers market are as-

Danisco A/S (Denmark)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Beldem (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

Key Findings:

North America dominates the food emulsifiers market followed by Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food emulsifiers market. India and China has shown huge potentials for food emulsifiers market share during the period 2011-2015

Segments

Food emulsifiers market has been segmented on the basis of sources which comprises of plant source, animal source, synthetic

Food emulsifiers has been segmented on the basis of by type lecithin, monoglycerides, sorbitan derivatives, polyhydric emulsifiers, anionic emulsifiers, and others

Food emulsifiers is segmented on the basis of by application bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, margarine & spreads, infant formula and others

Regional Analysis

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the food emulsifiers market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The high consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for bakery and confectionery products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, leaded by higher growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, and also offers lucrative opportunities for expansion to major players . Market growth is subject to rise in consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.