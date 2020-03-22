Food Diagnostics Market Reaching at US$ 17.1 Billion Investment to 2024 Study by Processed Foods, Meat, Poultry, Seafood and Dairy Products End Users with Globalization and Food Safety Regulations

New study report on food diagnostics market report on governments regulations for consumers, producers, and regulators. Defined for stakeholders, improper enforcement of regulatory laws, and supporting infrastructure in developing countries. Report studies forecast, demand, overview and trends to 2024.

The food diagnostics market is driven by factors such as an increase in the global outbreaks of food borne illnesses, globalization in food trade, stringent food safety regulations, and the adoption of advanced technologies. However, the lack of coordination between market stakeholders, improper enforcement of regulatory laws, and supporting infrastructure in developing countries can hinder the growth of the market.

The food diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of foodborne illness, globalization in food trade, and the rise in demand for efficient, reliable, and real-time food testing.

“Increase in the outbreaks of food borne illnesses and stringent food safety regulations are projected to drive the overall growth of the food diagnostics market.”

Study covers the food diagnostics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments such as food tested, type, type of test, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Asia Pacific is projected to be food diagnostics market report is the fastest-growing market due to the higher adoption of new technologies with an increasing number of food borne illnesses. The growth of the market in this region is driven by various rules & regulations implemented in different countries. Food security standards are increasingly becoming stringent to ensure safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign countries.

Study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in food diagnostics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, & key market strategies. PCR & microarray systems have become a powerful tool for food analysis due to their high analytical precision, user-friendly procedures, and accurate output in food diagnosis. Additionally, hybridization-based systems are most preferred diagnostics systems for detection and quantification of foodborne pathogens.

Food diagnostics market comprises major manufacturers such as 3M Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biomerieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Biorex Food Diagnostics (UK), Randox Food Diagnostics (UK), FOSS (Denmark), Hygiena LLC (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Qiagen (Germany), GEN-IAL GmbH (Denmark), and Envirlogix Inc. (US).

Among foods tested, the market is estimated to be dominated by the meat, poultry, and seafood segment in 2018. The contamination of meat & poultry products is often observed during processing, packaging, and storing. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulations to control the contamination of meat & poultry products in slaughterhouses and processing plants, based on the HACCP food safety control system.

A major factor that drives the growth of the seafood testing products market is the high demand for seafood products such as crustaceans, shrimp, crabs, lobsters, tuna, marlin, and swordfish, due to their nutritional values such as the presence of omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

