Food Diagnostics Market by Processed Foods, Meat, Poultry, Seafood and Dairy Products – Reaching at US$ 17.1 Billion Investment to 2023

Study covers food diagnostics market across segments. Food diagnostics market projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. It aims at estimating market size and growth potential across different segments like food tested, type, type of test, and region.

Download Free PDF Brochure of Food Diagnostics Market Report Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=1931247 .

The food diagnostics market is driven by factors such as an increase in the global outbreaks of food borne illnesses, globalization in food trade, stringent food safety regulations, and the adoption of advanced technologies. However, the lack of coordination between market stakeholders, improper enforcement of regulatory laws, and supporting infrastructure in developing countries can hinder the growth of the market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, food diagnostics manufacturers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the food testing industries.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives:20%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 50%

By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 30%,South America: 20% and RoW: 20%

Asia Pacific is projected to be food diagnostics market report is the fastest-growing market due to the higher adoption of new technologies with an increasing number of food borne illnesses. The growth of the market in this region is driven by various rules & regulations implemented in different countries. Food security standards are increasingly becoming stringent to ensure safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign countries. Governments have put various regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators.

More Information on Food Diagnostics Market Report Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=1931247 .

Study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in food diagnostics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, & key market strategies. PCR & microarray systems have become a powerful tool for food analysis due to their high analytical precision, user-friendly procedures, and accurate output in food diagnosis.

Premium Insights

1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Diagnostics Market

2 Food Diagnostics Systems Market: Major Countries/Regions

3 Europe: Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Type and Country

4 Food Diagnostics Market, By Food Tested and Region

5 Food Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test, 2018 vs. 2023

Food diagnostics market comprises major manufacturers such as 3M Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biomerieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Biorex Food Diagnostics (UK), Randox Food Diagnostics (UK), FOSS (Denmark), Hygiena LLC (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Qiagen (Germany), GEN-IAL GmbH (Denmark), and Envirlogix Inc. (US).

Get Discount and More Information “Food Diagnostics Market by Type (Systems and Consumables), Type of Test (Safety and Quality), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Dairy products, Processed Foods, Cereals & grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023” report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=1931247 .

Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulations to control the contamination of meat & poultry products in slaughterhouses and processing plants, based on the HACCP food safety control system. Among foods tested, the market is estimated to be dominated by the meat, poultry, and seafood segment in 2018. The contamination of meat & poultry products is often observed during processing, packaging, and storing.

A major factor that drives the growth of the seafood testing products market is the high demand for seafood products such as crustaceans, shrimp, crabs, lobsters, tuna, marlin, and swordfish, due to their nutritional values such as the presence of omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Additionally, hybridization-based systems are most preferred diagnostics systems for detection and quantification of foodborne pathogens. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of foodborne illness, globalization in food trade, and the rise in demand for efficient, reliable, and real-time food testing.