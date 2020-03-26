Food Delivery Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Food Delivery Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Retail food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1044438
Customers can, depending on the delivery company, choose to pay online or in person, with cash or card. A flat rate delivery fee is often charged with what the customer has bought.
In 2018, the global Food Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GrubHub
Blue Apron
DoorDash
HelloFresh
Takeaway.com
Deliveroo
Dahmakan
Delivery Hero
Dominos
Just Eat
Delivery.com
Foodler
OLO
Seamless
Yemeksepeti
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1044438
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Entrees
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Grocery
Market segment by Application, split into
Under 25
25-34
35-44
45-54
55-64
Older
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1044438/global-food-delivery-market-2
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Entrees
1.4.3 Sides
1.4.4 Drinks
1.4.5 Desserts
1.4.6 Grocery
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Under 25
1.5.3 25-34
1.5.4 35-44
1.5.5 45-54
1.5.6 55-64
1.5.7 Older
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Food Delivery Market Size
2.2 Food Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Food Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Food Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Food Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Food Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Food Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Food Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Food Delivery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Food Delivery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Food Delivery Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Food Delivery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Food Delivery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Food Delivery Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Food Delivery Key Players in China
7.3 China Food Delivery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Food Delivery Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Food Delivery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Food Delivery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Food Delivery Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Food Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Food Delivery Key Players in India
10.3 India Food Delivery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Food Delivery Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Food Delivery Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Food Delivery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Food Delivery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Food Delivery Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GrubHub
12.1.1 GrubHub Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 GrubHub Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GrubHub Recent Development
12.2 Blue Apron
12.2.1 Blue Apron Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 Blue Apron Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Blue Apron Recent Development
12.3 DoorDash
12.3.1 DoorDash Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 DoorDash Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DoorDash Recent Development
12.4 HelloFresh
12.4.1 HelloFresh Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 HelloFresh Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 HelloFresh Recent Development
12.5 Takeaway.com
12.5.1 Takeaway.com Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 Takeaway.com Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Takeaway.com Recent Development
12.6 Deliveroo
12.6.1 Deliveroo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 Deliveroo Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Deliveroo Recent Development
12.7 Dahmakan
12.7.1 Dahmakan Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 Dahmakan Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dahmakan Recent Development
12.8 Delivery Hero
12.8.1 Delivery Hero Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.8.4 Delivery Hero Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Delivery Hero Recent Development
12.9 Dominos
12.9.1 Dominos Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.9.4 Dominos Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Dominos Recent Development
12.10 Just Eat
12.10.1 Just Eat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Food Delivery Introduction
12.10.4 Just Eat Revenue in Food Delivery Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Just Eat Recent Development
12.11 Delivery.com
12.12 Foodler
12.13 OLO
12.14 Seamless
12.15 Yemeksepeti
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com