Food Contaminant Testing Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Food Contaminant Testing Market”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Food Contaminant Testing Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Food contaminant testing is to detect toxic or potentially harmful substances existing in food, such as pathogens, pesticides, gmo, toxins, etc.

The pathogens segment includes pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria. The diverse weather conditions in different regions may cause a pathogenic attack. This is compelling vendors to come up with products and solutions to detect the presence of food-borne pathogens. For instance, a bacterial protein isolated from the intestine of chicken can be used as a food preservative and to prevent the growth of food poisoning causing agents.

The market for food contaminant testing is witnessing growth in the meat and poultry segment because meat and poultry products are more vulnerable to contamination. The demand for meat production is increasing around the globe, motivating major manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer food contamination test kit solutions. For instance, RapidFinder Poultry ID Kit provides sensitivity down to 0.01% poultry DNA and detects both raw and processed poultry meat.

This report focuses on the global Food Contaminant Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Contaminant Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Covance

Neogen

SGS SA

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

IDEXX Laboratories

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

Microbac Laboratories

QIAGEN

Silliker

Merieux NutriSciences

TUV SUD

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dairy Technical Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pathogens Testing

Pesticides Testing

GMO Testing

Toxins Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Contaminant Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Contaminant Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

