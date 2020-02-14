Food Contact Paper Market | Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028

Food or edibles, during processing, production, preparation, storing, serving and eventual consumption comes in contact with many articles and materials. These materials, which come in contact with food or other edibles are known as Food Contact Materials (FCMs). These materials are either in contact or intended to be brought in contact with the food without transferring their constituents into the food. Owing to their inertness, these materials do not influence the quality of food or adversely affect consumer’s health.

A lot of regulations are laid for free movement and safety of FCMs, for example, in EU there are laws which businesses must comply with. Similarly, other agencies like the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in Hong Kong, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in India and Food Standards Agency in U.K. are responsible for food safety in their respective countries. In the U.S., at the federal level, Food and Drug Administration publishes the food code while other agencies at state level have their own responsibilities.

Among many examples, a few are that of kitchenware or table ware, and eventual paper packaging materials used to package food items. In the recent years, there have been a lot of developments and improvements made related to food contact paper. Along with that, a lot of research and development is being done by the major players of the food contact paper market which is expected to help entice the adoption and sale of food contact paper and offer a positive outlook for the market in the years to come.

The major players operating in the food contact paper market are Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein, Sharp Packaging, Huntsman, DuPont, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc among others. The global food contact paper market has progressed owing to the compliance with regulations by food & beverage companies. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the importance of food contact paper is also helping the market to grow.