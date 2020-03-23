Food Colors Market Report 2019-2025 – FMC Corporation, DOHLER Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex S.A., Danisco, GNT Group, Lycored Ltd, Dowdupont, Fiorio Colori

Food colors are dyes or pigments used to enhance the taste and colors to give a precise appearance. The growing need for convenience foods owing to the increasing consumer knowledge about products with an exotic and traditional taste is anticipated to additional upholds the growth of the market in the next few years. The global food colors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the bakery & confectionery and the beverages industry. For example, betanin, a natural food colorant, is used for its antioxidant properties. Similarly, red sandalwood offers wound healing properties and is used in ayurvedic treatment. Natural colors lessen the risk of allergies and intolerance among customers.

The worldwide demand for natural food colors is rising owing to the increasing consumer preference for organic label products. Further, strict food & beverage norms regarding the use of synthetic food colors are expected to have a positive impact on the worldwide food colors industry.

Natural Colors segment holds the largest market share of the food colors market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

On the basis type, the Food colors market is divided into Natural type and Synthetic type. Natural food color is anticipated to be the largest product segment accounting for over 75% of the total market revenue. The demand for natural color is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits. Natural colors are free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and allergens. Growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial colors and the chemical utilized in the manufacturing of such colors are substantially raising the demand for natural food colors in numerous end-use industries. The market for synthetic food colors is projected to have significant growth on account of growing product use by consumers across the developing economies. Furthermore, the demand for synthetic colors, like green and blue, is estimated to be driven primarily by their use in the beverage manufacturing industry.

Among applications, the Food & Beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the food color market during the forecast period

Based on application, the food color market is bifurcated into Food & Beverages, Processed Food, Oils & Fats, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, and Others. Beverages application leads to the overall food color market over the forecast period. Increasing customer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives has resulted in increasing demand for naturally-colored products. Owing to the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, increasing disposable income and economic development heightened demand for the product. Additionally, the usage of these products allows vendors to meet strict regulatory standards regarding allowable elements in consumables. As a result, demand in this segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest market size in the global food color market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the food colors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the increased awareness about safe food color products among consumers, and the health benefits provided by natural food colors. Additionally, stringent rules & regulations regarding the use of artificial food colors are expected to strengthen the natural food colors market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the food color market due to the high demand from emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea. Moreover, an increase in consumer expenditures for food & beverages is expected to increase the demand for color colors over the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Food colors market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting Food colors market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Food colors market on the basis of type, application, and form.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global food colors market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Food Colors Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec Inc., FMC Corporation, DOHLER Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex S.A., Danisco, GNT Group, Lycored Ltd, Dowdupont, Fiorio Colori, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S are the leading player of food color market globally.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Food & Beverages

Processed Food

Oils & Fats

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Gel

In addition, the report provides analysis of the food color market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

