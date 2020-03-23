Food Colors Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and bakery and confectionary products has been driving the growth of the global food colors market. The increasing disposable income of consumers has led to the growth of packed food products, as well as the restaurants industry.

Food color is a type of additive that imparts color, when added to food or drink. They are available in several forms, such as liquid, powder, gel and paste. The colors are added to the food for serving several purposes, such as influencing the perception of the consumer, as people relate color to flavors.

The increasing population, especially in Asia-Pacific has been creating significant demand for food items including bakery, confectionery, and prepared foods.

The demand for natural food colors has been up surging, due to increasing consumer awareness about the health hazards caused by synthetic food colors used in the food.

The food processors and manufacturers companies, such as Kraft, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Subway, Nestle, General Mills, Papa John’s and Campbell Soup Company are making changes to their product offerings, and g introducing products with more natural colors.

The major markets in Europe include the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy. The key markets in Asia-Pacific include China, India, Japan, and Australia. The major players in the market include Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Dohler Group, Royal DSM N.V., Cargill Inc., Danisco, BASF, and Kalsec Inc.

Global Food Colors Market Segmentation:

By Type

Synthetic Food Colors

Red

Betaines

Santalans

Carminic Acid and Carmine

Yellow

Caramel

Riboflavin

Green

Chlorophylls

Blue

Spirulina Extract

Others

Natural Food Colors

Carotenoids

Caramel

Anthocyanins

Others

By Application