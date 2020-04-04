Food Color Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The Global Food Colors Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2023, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Coloring is an essential part of any food item. Off-Color foods are generally considered infe-rior in quality, and so Colors are added. Color of the food can influence the perceived fla-vour. Food Colors are often used to protect flavours and vitamins that may be affected by sunlight. Clean labelling is becoming a significant trend in food Color market.

Market Dynamics:

Food Colors market is driven by processed food, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Devel-oping countries are witnessing high growth due to demand for processed foods.

Food Colors are among the most widely studied food ingredients due primarily to regulatory requirements in regions such as the United States and Europe. In the US, Color additives are subject to the Food and Drug Administration’s most extensive safety assessment procedures as described in the FDA Redbook.

Consumer concerns over food appearance plays a key role, thus food Color is highly driven by consumer preference, for instance, in a survey, 47% people admitted they expect their food to look a certain way, and if the Color was different, they might not want to eat it, or they might think something was wrong with the food.

Natural food Colors will drive the growth within food Colors market in coming years. Con-sumers increasingly prefer natural Colors. Natural Colors based on plant-based ingredients are gaining popularity.

Color from botanical sources align with natural positioning and provide clean label ad-vantages. Demand for certified organic Colors and Coloring concentrates will grow in parts of the world where they are not yet prominent as North and Latin America.

Concerns about the effect of Coloring additives especially artificial Colors have impacted the market.

Market Segmentation

Food Colors market can be segmented by type, and by application.

By type, food Colors market is segmented into Natural Food Colors, Synthetic Food Colors, and Others such as Blended Colors, Salt-free dyes.

Black currant, burnt sugar, Beta-carotene, annatto extract, caramel, anthocyanins these are some of the natural food Colors. Synthetic food Colors include Allura red, quinoline yellow, Carmoisine, Amaranth, Fast Red E, etc.. Natural food Colors segment is growing whereas share of synthetic food Colors segment is shrinking, due to increased health concerns among the consumers.

By application, the market can be segmented into domestic and commercial. Commercial applications of food Colors are in, Beverages, Confectionery, and others (Pharmaceutical, Pet Food). Beverages & confectionary are the biggest applications with growing confection-ary market.

The food & beverages industry drives the food Colors market. Food & beverages industry will grow in the future due to urbanization and modern lifestyle. These factors will fuel the growth of the food Colors market.

Geographical Segmentation

By region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world.

Artificial Colors are particularly unpopular in Europe. Coloring foods don’t have a significant presence outside Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Food Colors market is very competitive. Some of the crucial players in the food Colors mar-ket are Archer Daniels Midland, DDW, Döhler, Chr. Hansen, DSM, Naturex, and Sensient Food Colors.

Companies are following clean label food colors, for instance, US Foods Holding Corp., Rosemont, Ill aims to remove artificial flavours and colors for its entire Metro Deli, Rykoff Sexton, Chef’s Line and Stock Yards Exclusive Brand products.

