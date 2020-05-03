Food and Grocery Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2021: BIM, Migros, A101, Carrefour, Sok, MMM, Shell, UCZ, Tesco, 5M

“Food & grocery Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkish retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkish food and grocery retail market.

Food & grocery retail sales accounted for the highest share of sales in the overall Turkish retail market in 2016, at 62.4%. The sector registered sales of TL388.3 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.2% during 2016-2021 to reach TL631.2 billion by 2021.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food and grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food and grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector

Scope

– Food and grocery is the largest sector, accounting for 62.4% of the total Turkish retail industry in 2016

– Hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters is the largest and the second fastest-growing channel for food & grocery sales in Turkey.

– Online retail is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period

– BIM is the leading player in this sector, with a market share of 4.7%, followed by Migros and A101

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Turkish retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Turkish retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share

