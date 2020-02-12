“Food and grocery Retailing in Denmark, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Denmark retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Denmark food & grocery industry.

The Danish population is among the highest consumers of organic food and retailers are increasingly offering organically sourced produce to meet demand.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Rema 1000

Dagli’Brugsen & Lokalbrugsen

Super Brugsen

Netto

Fakta

Fotex

Meny

Kvickly

Spar

Aldi

Scope

– Denmark retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2017-2022

– Increasing demand for organic food drives the sector sales

– Hypermarkets commanded a lion’s share of the overall sector sales in 2017

– Online sales are still in a nascent phase in food & grocery

– Rema 1000 is the largest player in a consolidated food & grocery market

– Value pricing and growing store count leading Rema 1000 to dominate the sector.

