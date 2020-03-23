“Food and Grocery Retailing in Canada, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Canada retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Canada food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery is the largest sector in the Canadian retail market and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the next five years to reach C$189.3 billion by the end of 2022. Growth in the sector is driven by declining unemployment, increasing wages, and consumer confidence.

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

– Canada retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2017-2022

– Food & grocery will remain the largest sector through to 2022

– Online will be the fastest-growing channel between 2017 and 2022

– Sales through the online channel are gaining traction in this sector

– Walmart is the clear leader in clothing & footwear sector in 2017

– Real Canadian Superstore registered 13.1% growth in sales in 2017, with store openings.

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Canada retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Canada retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Walmart

Real Canadian Superstore

Maxi

IGA

No Frills

Loblaw

Safeway

Sobeys

Foodland

LCBO

