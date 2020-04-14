Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: Snapshot

The medical term of Lymphoma refers to that specific type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system of human body. Lymphoma badly affects the lymphocytes thereby leading to abnormal and rapid multiplication and growth of the cells of the immune system.. Lymphocytes refer to the cells of the human beings’ immune system. Lymphocytes refer to the white blood cells or WBC as it is conveniently called of the human body.

White blood cells boost the immunity of a body and protect it from any kind of infection. The disease comes in two different types, namely Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Follicular lymphoma refers to that type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma that severely attacks the lymphocytes of the human immune system. Follicular lymphoma comprises the most indolent and common variety of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The said disease comes with many symptoms like lymph node enlargement at various parts of the body such as in the abdomen, groin, neck, and groin. Symptoms also include night sweats, weight loss, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Based on the severity of associated symptoms and growth of cancer cells in the body, Follicular lymphoma can be treated. Chemotherapy and radiation are currently two of the most responsive and effective treatments for the disease of follicular lymphoma. In many of the cases, however, radiation therapy alone and solely can be used for the purpose of the treatment of follicular lymphoma. However, so far as more advanced cases are concerned, patients are given monoclonal antibody rituximab alone or chemotherapy only or a combination of both the therapies are utilized for the purpose of treatment of the disease of follicular lymphoma. Besides, monoclonal antibodies are considered more predominant over the treatment that uses chemotherapy. It acts directly by attacking the tumor cells and thus bolsters the immune cells that destroy the tumors. It, as such, makes the treatment more responsive.

Follicular lymphoma is the second most common sub-type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), which accounts for more than 20% of all NHL cases. Follicular lymphoma is highly indolent. The most common sub-type of NHL is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Follicular lymphoma is referred to as cancer of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a part of the body’s immune system. It comprises the spleen, the thymus, the lymph nodes, the tonsils, the lymph tissue, and the bone marrow. Cancerous growth of follicular lymphomas is slower than other sub-types of NHL

Follicular lymphoma primarily results in abnormal formation of B-lymphocytes in the lymph nodes. B-lymphocytes is a type of white blood cells and a key constituent of the human immune system. Major symptoms of follicular lymphoma include shortness of breath; fatigue; night sweats; weight loss; and enlargement of the lymph nodes in the neck, the groin, and the abdomen. According to the National Cancer Institute, NIH, the U.S., more than 72,000 people in the U.S. alone would be diagnosed with some form of NHL and more than 20,000 patients with NHL would die by the end of 2017. The follicular lymphoma disease can be diagnosed by using biopsy, radiology, blood tests, etc. Follicular lymphoma can be treated by using radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation.

Some of the key factors that would drive the global follicular lymphoma treatment market in the near future are rising prevalence of follicular lymphoma, family history of the disease, and increasing incidence of blood disorders worldwide. In addition, increasing research and development activities for innovation of newer drugs and treatment methods and technological advancements in disease diagnosis would further fuel the follicular lymphoma market in the near future.

However, strict regulatory requirements for drug approval, high treatment cost, and adverse effects associated with different treatment methods may restrain the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, a large number of promising pipeline drugs and newer therapies such as monoclonal antibodies along with government initiatives for cancer management are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

The follicular lymphoma treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, route of administration, end-user/distribution channel, and geography. Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and stem cell transplantation. The chemotherapy segment can be sub-segmented into alkylating agents, nucleoside analogues, anthracycline derivatives, and others. Based on route of administration, the follicular lymphoma treatment market can be segmented into oral, parenteral, and others. Based on end-user/distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospitals, retail pharmacies, oncology centers, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global follicular lymphoma treatment market can be segmented into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as a few recent surveys have estimated high growth in the prevalence of the disease in the region, especially in the U.S., in the near future.

Current trends observed in pipeline drugs for the treatment of follicular lymphoma also indicate high growth opportunities for the North America follicular lymphoma treatment market. The market in Europe is also anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to well-established health care infrastructure and increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma in the region. Other regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa present lucrative opportunities for growth of the follicular lymphoma treatment market, owing to large patient pool in these regions, growing awareness about the disease, and availability of options for its management.

Some of the key players operating in the global follicular lymphoma treatment market are AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

