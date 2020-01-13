FOLDING PAPERBOARD BOXES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Folding Paperboard Boxes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Folding Paperboard Boxes development in United States, Europe and China.
Folding paperboard boxes are mainly industrially manufactured boxes which are majorly used for packaging materials and goods.
The major factors driving the growth folding paperboard boxes market are the constant relative growth of folding paperboard boxes market in the tobacco, healthcare, and food processing industries, increasing industrialization rate across the globe, advancement in the packaging industry, and increasing usage of folding paperboard boxes in the wide range of end-user applications.Moreover, technological advancements have lead packaging manufacturers to modify and made folding paperboard boxes packaging more attractive and handy for the customers. Further,developing economies, there is a heavy in online shopping and e-commerce portals which widen the scope for logistics and transportation and in turn fuel the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes.Most retail stores use folding paperboard boxes materials not only purposed for preserve food but also to maintain the nutritional value of food by-products.
The key players covered in this study
Amcor Limited
Caraustar Industries Inc.
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific Corporation
International Paper
Klabin SA
Chesapeake Corp.
Clearwater Paper Corporation
Packaging Corporation Of America
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd
Orora Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corrugated Fiberboard
Card Stock or Paperboard
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Paper and Publishing Products
Food and Beverages
Allied Products
Chemicals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Corrugated Fiberboard
1.4.3 Card Stock or Paperboard
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Paper and Publishing Products
1.5.3 Food and Beverages
1.5.4 Allied Products
1.5.5 Chemicals
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size
2.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Folding Paperboard Boxes Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Folding Paperboard Boxes Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amcor Limited
12.1.1 Amcor Limited Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.1.4 Amcor Limited Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amcor Limited Recent Development
12.2 Caraustar Industries Inc.
12.2.1 Caraustar Industries Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.2.4 Caraustar Industries Inc. Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Caraustar Industries Inc. Recent Development
12.3 DS Smith Plc
12.3.1 DS Smith Plc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.3.4 DS Smith Plc Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development
12.4 Georgia-Pacific Corporation
12.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Recent Development
12.5 International Paper
12.5.1 International Paper Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.5.4 International Paper Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 International Paper Recent Development
12.6 Klabin SA
12.6.1 Klabin SA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.6.4 Klabin SA Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Klabin SA Recent Development
12.7 Chesapeake Corp.
12.7.1 Chesapeake Corp. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.7.4 Chesapeake Corp. Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Chesapeake Corp. Recent Development
12.8 Clearwater Paper Corporation
12.8.1 Clearwater Paper Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction
12.8.4 Clearwater Paper Corporation Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Clearwater Paper Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
